Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.