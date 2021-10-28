ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASMVY stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0441 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

