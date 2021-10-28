ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.72

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.72 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 77754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

