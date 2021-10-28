BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,993,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Athira Pharma worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

