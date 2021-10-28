UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $477.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of its strong market position and attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment. A strong 2021 view instills investor optimism. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings are expected to improve by 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by growing revenues. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $470.29.

Shares of UNH opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 419.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

