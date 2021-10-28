Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

