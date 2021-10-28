United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of United States Oil Fund worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of USO opened at $56.90 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

