Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $272.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $299.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

