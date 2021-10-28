Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Heritage Financial worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

