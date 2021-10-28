Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $733.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

