Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 8,866 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

