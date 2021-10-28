First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

