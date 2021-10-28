Deutsche Bank AG Has $367,000 Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Vishay Precision Group worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VPG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE VPG opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.