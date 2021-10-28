Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,578 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

KVHI stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock worth $108,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

