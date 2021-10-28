American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.65.

NYSE AXP opened at $178.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

