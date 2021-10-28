Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Golden Star Resources worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.83. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSS shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

