HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

