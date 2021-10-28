Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

