Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMLEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

