First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FQVLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

