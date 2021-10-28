Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $798.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

