The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hooker Furniture worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

