Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

