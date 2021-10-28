Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $178.14 on Thursday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -189.51 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

