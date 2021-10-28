Conduent (CNDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Conduent has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conduent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Conduent worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.