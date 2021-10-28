A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $808.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

