Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 51,839 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

Qualys stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

