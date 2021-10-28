Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 51,839 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.
- On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.
Qualys stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
