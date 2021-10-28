NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

