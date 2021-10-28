Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MBUU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

