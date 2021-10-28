Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.57 ($118.32).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €88.55 ($104.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €81.38 and a 200 day moving average of €85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

