Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $880.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

