Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,131 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth about $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,908,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter worth about $2,033,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ LORL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.