iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,793. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $951.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

