Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

