Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,752 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:RODE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODE opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

