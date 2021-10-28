Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 19,298 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

