Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VASO stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

