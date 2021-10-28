Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRYIY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

