Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Drops By 82.4%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $63.75.

TMRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

