Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,042 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $477,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

