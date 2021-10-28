Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $64.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.06 million and the highest is $68.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $242.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Aterian stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 84.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

