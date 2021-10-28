UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

