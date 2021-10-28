CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

CVI opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

