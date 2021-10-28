Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Anterix stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

