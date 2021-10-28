Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 53,628 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

