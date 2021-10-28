BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

