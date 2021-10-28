BlackRock Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.86% of DZS worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth about $9,281,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.93 on Thursday. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $297.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.