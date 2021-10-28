BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 742,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.