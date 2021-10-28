Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.29% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

