BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Cenovus Energy worth $20,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.